Deck the Hall: Houston Mayor's Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday
HOUSTON - The City of Houston is getting ready to "Deck the Hall" with the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting and Concert on Saturday.
Tree lighting & festivities
The event is held at Hermann Square, in front of Houston City Hall.
It begins at 4 p.m. with a Gingerbread Village and Winter Wonderland on the library plaza. There will be fun for the whole family, including crafts and games. There are also food trucks.
At 6 p.m., the show begins. The tree will be lit and there will be performances by Caleb & John, Aeden Alvarez and headliner Brian McKnight. Attendees will also witness a dazzling fireworks show.
Dig deeper:
Click here to learn more about the event.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Houston.