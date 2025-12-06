Deck the Hall: Houston Mayor's Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday

The Brief The Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting and Concert is Saturday outside of City Hall. The event starts at 4 p.m. with fun activities for the family. At 6 p.m., the tree lighting and concert begin.



The City of Houston is getting ready to "Deck the Hall" with the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting and Concert on Saturday.

Tree lighting & festivities

The event is held at Hermann Square, in front of Houston City Hall.

It begins at 4 p.m. with a Gingerbread Village and Winter Wonderland on the library plaza. There will be fun for the whole family, including crafts and games. There are also food trucks.

At 6 p.m., the show begins. The tree will be lit and there will be performances by Caleb & John, Aeden Alvarez and headliner Brian McKnight. Attendees will also witness a dazzling fireworks show.

