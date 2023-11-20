Expand / Collapse search

Debate Thanksgiving Dishes: Should eggs go in mac n' cheese? Vote now!

By
Published 
Updated 1:04PM
Food and Drink
FOX 26 Houston

Every year, families across the country gear up for the Thanksgiving feast, a holiday tradition filled with warmth, gratitude, and delicious food. 

 As families prepare their Thanksgiving dishes, a heated debate takes center stage in kitchens across the country-the battle of cooking styles.

Check out all the Thanksgiving polls below and cast your votes: 