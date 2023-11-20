Debate Thanksgiving Dishes: Should eggs go in mac n' cheese? Vote now! By FOX 26 Digital Published November 20, 2023 12:54PM Updated 1:04PM Food and Drink FOX 26 Houston Share Copy Link Email Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Every year, families across the country gear up for the Thanksgiving feast, a holiday tradition filled with warmth, gratitude, and delicious food. As families prepare their Thanksgiving dishes, a heated debate takes center stage in kitchens across the country-the battle of cooking styles. Check out all the Thanksgiving polls below and cast your votes: