Deaths of 3 children, 1 adult found at Deer Park home ruled a murder-suicide with mother as suspect

Police have concluded their initial investingation into the deaths of three children and one adult in Deer Park.

All four found at the residence died from gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne, and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne. After the conclusion of the initial investigation and the totality of evidence from the scene, the Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the deaths as a Murder/Suicide with the mother as the suspect.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to the scene and has taken custody of the bodies, and will conduct an investigation. The Deer Park Police Department is not ready to say exactly how this terrible crime occurred, but it does have enough information to say other citizens in our City have nothing to fear in their own homes.

The two youngest attended Deer Park Elementary School. The oldest was a student at Bonnette Junior High. The Deer Park Independent School District has been notified and will be making arrangements with grief counselors to be present on campuses on Friday.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a welfare concern call around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found three kids and their mother deceased.

“It’s pretty upsetting, you know. You never want to hear about someone dying. You never do and you don’t want it to get to that degree. You want somebody to always get help,” says Joshua, a neighbor.