Grief counselors at Deer Park schools after woman and three kids found dead

Deer Park ISD has grief counselors on school campuses today after a mother and three children were found dead.

Grief counselors will be on hand at Deer Park Elementary to help students deal with the loss of two of their classmates.

Counselors will also be available to speak to students at Bonnette Junior High, where the oldest child attended.

Currently, Deer Park police are investigating the deaths of four people found inside of a home off of New Orleans Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

They have been identified 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne, and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne. Family members have been notified.

Police were first called to the home on a welfare check. On arrival, they noticed the bodies on the floor of the house.

Neighbors are taken back by the developments.

Advertisement

“I’ve got grandchildren. All the kids play together,” says neighbor Julia Martin.

Police tell us, at this time, they are not looking for persons of interest.

“Everything is open right now. We’re still in the preliminary phase and it’s going to be a while before we’re done, but there is no avenue we’re not looking into,” says Lt. Chris Brown with the Deer Park Police Department.

The Deer Park community will be holding a vigil this weekend for the family on Saturday at Dow Park, located next to Deer Park Elementary.