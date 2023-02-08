article

Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are offering a large reward for information in connection to the death of 14-year-old Carlos Lugo.

Officials said Lugo was found dead over the weekend in the 2000 block of Firnat Street.

Lugo was shot to death and found just one mile from where he was last seen, officials said.

As FOX 26 reported, Lugo was reported missing in January.

It's unknown where Lugo was killed and there are no known suspects or motive at this time.

Houston Crime Stoppers said the family of Carlos Lugo is asking for the community's help in identifying the suspects responsible for his death.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.