1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Houston bowling alley: police

One person died and another was injured in a shooting outside a bowling alley in southwest Houston on Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 9300 block of Boone Road.

Authorities say the employees were preparing to close the business when they heard commotion and gunshots, and then they found a man outside shot next to a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities say another person who had been shot walked into a nearby hospital and was in stable condition.

Houston police later confirmed the death of one of the people who was shot.

The investigation is ongoing.