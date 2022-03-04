Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down multiple lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway inbound

article

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a large box truck on the Katy Freeway Friday morning.

See real-time TrafficMax 360 conditions

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the freeway's inbound lanes near Mason Road, according to Houston TranStar.

Houston police say traffic is shutdown on multiple lanes.

Drivers should look for an alternate route or expect major delays.

