A motorcyclist died after he was hit by three vehicles on the Katy Freeway, and only one driver stopped, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday in the westbound mainlanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway.

According to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, the man was fixing his motorcycle that had broken down when he was struck by a wrecker driver.

Authorities say two other vehicles ran over him as well, but only the wrecker driver remained at the scene.

The constable's office says they were able to track down one suspect who had fled the scene after taking pictures of the man’s body with his cell phone. He is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid, officials say.