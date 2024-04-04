One person is dead after a crash in Houston’s South Park neighborhood.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday on Belarbor Street near MLK Blvd.

Houston police investigate a crash on Belarbor and MLK.

A motorcycle and another vehicle appear to have been involved in the crash.

Police confirmed one fatality but did not provide information about what led up to the crash.

HPD’s Vehicular Crime Division is at the scene investigating. The public is asked to avoid the area.