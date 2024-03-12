Police are at the scene of a deadly crash on Westheimer Road in west Houston.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes at Dunvale Road.

A crash on Westheimer at Dunvale.

At least one person appears to have died at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

A black car was flipped over on a sidewalk, and a white van was also damaged.

It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.