A bicyclist has died after being struck by two vehicles in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 15800 block of FM 529.

Authorities say the bicyclist was trying to cross the roadway, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a Toyota Rav 4. The driver of the vehicle pulled over.

As the bicyclist was trying to pick up his bike out of the roadway, the sheriff’s office says a second vehicle – a Honda HR-V – also struck the bicyclist.

The driver of the HR-V pulled over in a nearby parking lot and asked a wrecker driver for a tow because his vehicle had been damaged. The wrecker driver contacted deputies.

When deputies went to the parking lot, the driver of the HR-V said he didn’t see the bicyclist and didn’t know what he had hit.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital by Life Flight, but he did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says neither driver showed signs of intoxication, and no charges have been filed. The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division continues to investigate the crash.