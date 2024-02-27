Former Waller County DA investigator found guilty of drug trafficking, money-laundering charges

A former Waller County District Attorney investigator has been found guilty of drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

According to a release. 49-year-old Alex Kassem was found guilty.

A federal jury deliberated for eight hours before convicting Kassem following a four-day trial.

At the trial, officials said the jury heard how he escorted sham heroin and cartel drug money across state lines.

Officials said he drove from Louisiana to Houston and Houston to San Antonio in his marked police vehicle on three separate occasions for which he was paid a total of $31,000.

Testimony further revealed Kassem hid money in his bulletproof vest and disguised the sham heroin in an evidence bag to avoid detection.

During the trial, audio and video recordings were presented of each transaction and related text messages. The jury also saw bank records of cash deposits made to Kassem’s personal account after each payment.

Kassem took the stand in his own defense claiming he had authority to commit these crimes. Kassem also maintained that he received implicit approval from the Waller County DA to conduct undercover investigations as part of his role at the DA’s Office. However, the jury heard testimony from his former employer which refuted those statements. The jury ultimately did not believe those claims and found him guilty.

"Alex Kassem was a criminal in disguise. He cloaked himself in his trusted position as a licensed peace officer and Waller County DA investigator while working to enrich himself by shamelessly moving money and drugs in his work vehicle and hidden in his police vest," said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office. "Kassem is now a convicted federal felon thanks to the relentless work of FBI Bryan agents and our partners at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) who unmasked his corruption and criminal ways."

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

Kassem faces up to life in prison for the heroin trafficking conviction and up to 20 years for money laundering. He could also be ordered to pay up to $10 million in fines.