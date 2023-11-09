A driver has been charged in a crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital, authorities say.

According to Houston police, Fernando Jose Chacon Perez, 23, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for a crash that occurred around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Fernando Jose Chacon Perez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Chacon Perez was driving on the southbound service road and took the entrance ramp onto the freeway. Police say the car then went off of the ramp, back onto the service road, and struck a tree, a utility pole and a utility box.

A backseat seat passenger was pronounced dead. Police say an 18-year-old front seat passenger was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Chacon Perez was also taken to the hospital. Authorities say he had minor injuries and was determined to be impaired.

He was charged in the crash and taken to the Harris County Jail after being discharged from the hospital.