A Friendswood man has been charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of his half-brother, police say.

Austin Whittenburg, 22, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The Friendswood Police Department says officers found Nicholas Myers, 27, unconscious in the driveway of a home in the 16700 block of Hibiscus Lane on Wednesday.

Myers was taken to the hospital with an apparent stab wound to the chest, and he was later pronounced dead, police say.

A suspect was detained at the scene.

According to Friendswood PD, the initial investigation revealed that a verbal disturbance turned into a physical disturbance between the brothers.

Whittenberg's bond has not yet been set.