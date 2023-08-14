Police say an intoxicated driver hit and killed a man who was changing a tire in the shoulder of a Houston highway early Sunday morning.

Asdenys De Armas-Perez, 40, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of the Southwest Freeway.

The Houston Police Department investigates a crash on the Southwest Freeway.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was changing a tire on his vehicle in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes when he was struck by a gray Pontiac G6. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pontiac, De Armas-Perez, showed signs of impairment and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police say. He was still in the hospital on Monday.

Police say he was found to be intoxicated and was charged in the crash.

The identity of the 23-year-old man who was killed in the crash has not been released.