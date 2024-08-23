Harris County authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a heavy truck in northeast Houston.

According to Assistant Chief Tommy Diaz, all mainlines are closed on I-69 Eastex Northbound before FM525 and Aldine Bender Friday morning due to a heavy truck crashing into a sedan.

At least one person died in the incident, officials say.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.