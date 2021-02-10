Daycare director fires own daughter for incident captured on Ring camera video in Rosenberg

"He can’t talk. I’m his voice. I’m going to talk for him," said Jeanette Arroyo.



It’s January 29 and Jeanette Arroyo’s 23-month-old son is not a happy camper.



Like all parents who use Tiny Toons Childcare and Learning Center in Rosenberg, she has 24 hour access to the ring cameras located in every classroom.



An employee can first be seen taking her son's hand from his face.



Then she throws what looks like a napkin at a baby girl a few feet away.

She takes the girl's blanket then goes back to the boy and it looks like she slaps him.

"I’ve showed the video to friends/family, people I don’t even know like just watch the video, what do you think and they say she hit him in the face," Arroyo said.



"Had that been my child on video and if I watched my child being assaulted like that by any employer, by any adult, I would need bond money," said community activist Quanell X.



"Immediately upon seeing it, I’m like, oh wow, I need to find out what’s going on," said Latasha Saylor, the director and owner of Tiny Toons.

The employee in the video is her daughter, who Saylor says she terminated immediately.



After the video was shared on social media, Saylor says only a handful of parents removed their kids from her daycare.