Daughter defends father who was arrested in fatal League City hit-and-run

The daughter of a man arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in League City is speaking out, defending her father amid the charges.

James Collins Jr., 62, has been accused in an incident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Landon Graham, a nonverbal autistic teenager. Collins was arrested and charged with collision involving death.

‘Heartbroken for everybody involved’

What they're saying:

Kailey Triola, the daughter of Collins, expressed her heartbreak over the incident.

"I was heartbroken for everybody involved," Triola said. "Being a mother myself, I couldn’t imagine something like that ever happening to my son, and I’m heartbroken for my stepdad James too."

League City police allege that Collins struck and killed Graham. Despite the charges, Triola insists her father would never leave someone in distress.

"I just know that in my heart I could never see him doing something like that and leaving someone in distress, even if it’s an animal in distress," she said.

Triola felt compelled to speak out in defense of Collins, who, while not her biological father, helped raise her and her siblings. Court records show Collins has a criminal history in Harris and Galveston counties, including previous arrests for drug possession and driving with a suspended license.

"I wish that everybody could learn all of the facts before casting any judgment and remember it is not our job to judge others," Triola said.

Despite the negativity surrounding Collins, Triola remains steadfast in her support.

"Just that I love him very much and all of us are praying for him, and we all know in our hearts the truth. I’m going to be there for him and fight for him as much as I can," she said.

When it comes to Collins' previous arrests and criminal history, his daughter told FOX 26 he is not defined by his past.

"We all have a past, and thankfully none of us are defined forever by our past mistakes. My stepdad is no different. The man I know today is kind, compassionate, and has always helped anyone in need. This tragedy is still under investigation, and I just ask that people not rush to judge him based on old mistakes," Triola said.

The other side:

A family friend of the victim, Tera Knighten, shared the devastation felt by Graham's family.

"It has been very devastating for her. It’s been very hard," Knighten said.

Triola empathizes with the victim's family, offering her condolences.

"My heart and prayer goes out to them, and honestly, I can’t imagine how everybody must be feeling," she said.

The backstory:

Investigators said Landon Graham, described by family as full of joy, left his house unnoticed on the night of Sept. 16.

His family says leaving the home on his own is not something that he would regularly do. He was walking in the 3300 block of West Main Street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A second driver hit Graham moments later but stayed and called 911, according to League City police.

Graham was taken to a local hospital, where he died the following day.

Detectives later identified the first vehicle as a late-model gray Toyota Tundra and arrested James Collins Jr., of League City. Collins was charged with collision involving death and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Court records confirm Collins has an extensive criminal history in Harris and Galveston Counties, including previous arrests for drug possession and driving with a suspended license. The family is hoping for a higher bond or his bond to be revoked.

The boy’s mother, Lesley, a single parent and his full-time caregiver, is now planning his funeral.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched this week to help cover expenses, with family members describing Graham as "the kindest, most loving soul" who was "truly one of a kind."

What's next:

League City police are continuing to investigate the crash. Detectives are asking anyone with video of the collision, or of Graham walking in the area prior to the crash, to contact Detective Thomas at 281-554-1884.