article

Authorities need the public’s help to find the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a man in Houston last year.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, Darian Dudley was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Simmons St. around 12:35 a.m. Oct. 22.

Police say Dudley was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect possibly fled in a 2020-2022 White Ford Explorer with a sunroof.

There is no description of the actual suspect at this time.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.