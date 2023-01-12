article

A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say.

Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, concerned family members reported him missing that evening. Deputies learned that Galindo had last been seen on home surveillance walking away by himself.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey polo shirt with black pants.

The sheriff’s office says Galindo is reported to have mental disabilities and is very limited in his communication abilities. When he does communicate he may only respond to Spanish speakers.

Investigators, patrol, a drone team, patrol, Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dogs and others helped search the area until 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officials say. The sheriff’s office says it became difficult to search due to the complex area and no daylight, but they will continue to search in the daylight on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.