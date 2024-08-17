The dangers of cheap lithium batteries in E-bikes, scooters

According to the New York Post, a man in China died after being engulfed in flames when his lithium battery exploded as he entered an elevator.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he survived for 28 days before finally succumbing to his injuries.

In 2023, New York City had the highest number of fatal lithium-ion battery fires in the country, with 18 deaths and over 268 fires caused by e-bike batteries.

Tony Ortiz with Pedego Electric Bikes Galveston talks about the importance of educating yourself and investing in good batteries.