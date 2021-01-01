Dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations result in multiple injuries across Houston area

Despite the repeated warnings from city and county officials every year, the message against celebratory gunfire still will not get through to some.

On New Year's Eve, an 8-year-old boy became the victim of someone's recklessness.

Houston police report around 11:50 p.m., the boy was sleeping in his bed inside his apartment in Northwest Houston when a stray bullet struck him in the hand. Fortunately, he is expected to recover.

About a half hour after that incident, a family celebration at a home on Fulton Street took a frightening turn.

"Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a 24-year-old female had been shot in the stomach," said Lt. Pavel with Houston Police Department.

He added the woman was shot by her grandfather.

"The grandfather, who is a 60-year-old male, heavily intoxicated was outside in the backyard with everybody else and in a celebratory fashion he was shooting his gun and one of the bullets hit the granddaughter," Pavel explained.

Pavel says although it was just after midnight, he had already been to about six calls involving celebratory gunfire.

In Northwest Harris County, a man was seriously injured when a firework exploded in his face.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, a man in his mid-30s looked into a fireworks tube that had not gone off yet.

The scene in the 18200 block of Thicket Grove Road was covered in blood.

He was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight. He is expected to survive.

Last February, Houston's mayor and police chief said the city would begin using the program ShotSpotter to help detect gunfire. FOX 26 reached out to the City for an update on the program, but has not heard back.