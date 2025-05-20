Dancer turns tragedy into triumph after motorcycle crash

The Brief Influencer Amberly Lago was a professional dancer when she faced a life-altering motorcycle accident. Despite a severe leg injury, she survived and saved her leg after 34 surgeries. She developed complex regional pain syndrome, known for causing chronic pain. Lago transformed her life, becoming an international speaker and author.



Amberly Lago was a successful dancer featured in music videos for renowned artists. Her life took a dramatic turn when she was involved in a motorcycle accident that shattered her leg. Despite the odds, she survived and doctors were able to save her leg.

At one point, the pain was so severe, she asked her doctor to amputate it after all, but he warned her that her pain would get even worse because of the nerve condition she had developed.

Timeline:

The accident occurred while Lago was returning home from work on her motorcycle. She was hit by an SUV, thrown 30 feet, and severely injured. After a week-long coma, she learned she had a 1% chance of saving her leg. Her recovery involved numerous surgeries and battling complex regional pain syndrome. She has been battling the pain for decades.

The backstory:

Before the accident, Lago was living her dream life in California. The crash not only threatened her career but also her life. Her femoral artery was severed, and a good Samaritan saved her by applying a tourniquet with his belt.

What they're saying:

"I was in the best shape of my life, living the life of my dreams. When I woke up from a coma, the first thing that I learned was that I had a 1% chance of saving my leg. That's all I could concentrate on, that there was a chance! The aftermath is when I was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, a nerve disease dubbed the suicide disease. I choose to move forward with a life of joy and happiness and laughter," says Amberly Lago.

Amberly Lago

Why you should care:

Lago's story is a testament of resilience and the power of the human spirit. Her journey from a devastating accident to becoming an inspirational speaker offers hope and motivation to those facing their own challenges. At one point, she turned to alcohol to relieve the pain but was also able to overcome that.

By the numbers:

Lago underwent 34 surgeries to save her leg and recently had to schedule a 35th surgery in order to help with the pain. At one point, she was taking 73 homeopathic pills and 11 prescription medications to manage her pain.

Big picture view:

Lago's transformation highlights the importance of mental strength and resilience in overcoming life's adversities. Her story encourages others to find joy even in the darkest moments.

Local perspective:

While Lago's career began in California, she grew up in Texas. After all she's been through, she moved back to her roots and now lives in the Dallas area.

What's next:

Lago continues to inspire audiences worldwide through her speaking engagements and her book, "Joy Through the Journey," where she shares her PACER methodology.

What you can do:

You can try Lago's PACER methodology, which stands for perspective, acceptance, community, endurance, and rest. It offers a framework for resilience and personal growth. She says she checks-in with herself often with these principles, and she believes applying them to your own life can help you navigate through challenges.

Dig deeper:

For more information on Amberly Lago's journey and her PACER methodology: https://amberlylago.com