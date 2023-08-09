Amtrak explores involvement in high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston

Stop us if you have heard this before, but there are new developments in the push to get a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston.

Amtrak and Texas Central Partners released a joint statement on Wednesday saying that they are look to work together to find opportunities for planning and analysis to determine the viability of a 205 mile per hour train between the state's two largest cities.

The proposed 240-mile rail line, based on Japanese bullet train technology, would get passengers from Dallas to Houston in less than 90 minutes.

Shinkansen bullet train in station at Himeji in Japan. (Photo by: Ernesto Rogata/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Amtrak says it has worked with Texas Central for 7 years, and they are currently evaluating a partnership together.

"If we are going to add more high-speed rail to this country, the Dallas to Houston Corridor is a compelling proposition and offers great potential," said Amtrak Senior Vice President of High-Speed Rail Development Programs Andy Byford in a statement. "We believe many of the country’s biggest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, like Houston and Dallas, deserve more high quality high-speed, intercity rail service and we are proud to bring our experience to evaluate this potential project and explore opportunities with Texas Central so the state can meet its full transportation needs."

The project, which has been talked about for years, has faced an uphill battle.

Proposed high-speed rail map (Courtesy: Texas Central)

Hopeful timelines to begin construction have been pushed back and the process of acquiring land has been rocky.

The CEO of Texas Central, Carlos Aguilar, chose to step down in June 2022 after more than 6 years at the helm.

"While I could not align our current stakeholders on a common vision for a path forward, I wish the project the greatest success," said Aguilar in a LinkedIn post at the time.

The company's board was disbanded.

Just days later, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Texas Central could use eminent domain to acquire land to build the project.

Wednesday's announcement says that Texas Central and Amtrak have submitted several applications for grants and others programs to help pay for the study and design for the rail line.

"This high-speed train, using advanced, proven Shinkansen technology, has the opportunity to revolutionize rail travel in the southern U.S., and we believe Amtrak could be the perfect partner to help us achieve that," said new Texas Central CEO Michael Bui in a statement.

Both Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner showed their support for the project in the news release.

At this time, neither Texas Central nor Amtrak have released a possible timetable for construction to begin.