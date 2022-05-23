Dallas County wrong-way crash leaves 4 dead including 2 children

article

Two families are changed forever after a fatal head-on collision. Four people died, including two children.

It was Ferris police who first got word that a driver of a minivan was headed the wrong direction on Interstate 45 just before midnight Sunday night.

That vehicle collided with a couple of other cars and kept going, heading north in the southbound lanes of I-45.

Moments later, the wrong-way driver slammed head-on into another vehicle near the Mars Road exit between the towns of Wilmer and Ferris.

Police said the wrong-way driver was a woman who was in the minivan with two juveniles. All three were killed.

An adult male and two other juveniles were in the other vehicle. The driver was killed.

The two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether the woman behind the wheel of the minivan had been drinking.