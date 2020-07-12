Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10th straight day

For the tenth day in a row, Dallas County health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

There were 1,174 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday, along with two deaths.

This brings the county's totals to 33,800 cases and 451 deaths from the coronavirus.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

The two new deaths were a Dallas man in his 60s and man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas.

Advertisement

Both had underlying health conditions.

North Texas hospitals will be getting more help as they continue to deal with the surge in hospitalizations.

Multiple federal response teams will start helping Texas hospitals starting Monday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said one of those teams will be assigned to Parkland in Dallas.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals have become a big concern, and there are more than 1,900 patients in North Texas hospitals.

A new Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll shows 63 percent of people say they strongly disagree or disagree that the coronavirus outbreak in Texas is under control.

Starting Monday, hospitals in the Metroplex, Houston, and other parts of the state will get help from federal response teams.

Houston will get the most support because of the overcrowding in their hospitals.

“The numbers keep going up, we get a little help from the DMAT team at Parkland [Monday], we will hopefully get some more of that next week. The numbers continue to go up. It will get worse before it gets better,” Judge Jenkins said. “We know it’s a self-contained team, it has doctors, nurses, respitory therapists, administrative and logistics people, as for how many gets here [Monday], we do not know.”

For now, only Parkland will get the federal support.

Jenkins said that could change soon

In Dallas County alone, more than 800 COVID-19 patients are in county hospitals.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases