DA: 69 defendants may have been convicted on false evidence from Gerald Goines

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says prosecutors have identified 69 individuals who may have been convicted on false evidence from former Houston Police narcotics officer Gerald Goines.

In January, a grand jury indicted Goines for two charges of felony murder and a charge of tampering with a government record. Goines is charged in connection to the Harding Street raid that left two civilians dead and multiple officers injured.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed motions requesting that judges appoint lawyers for the 69 individuals so they can begin the process of possibly having their Goines-related convictions overturned.

According to the district attorney’s office, Ogg has concluded that defendants in cases during the period from 2008 to 2019 in which Goines played a substantial role are entitled to a presumption that he provided false evidence to secure their convictions.

“We need to clear people convicted solely on the word of a police officer whom we can no longer trust,” Ogg said.

The district attorney’s office says most of the cases involved delivery of a controlled substance and “nearly all resulted in the loss of liberty, ranging from a few months in the Harris County Jail to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

Goines was the sole witness to the offense in all of the cases, the district attorney’s office says.

Lawyers for each defendant would review whether the evidence presented by Goines was material in convicting their client. If so, they would decide whether to request a new trial.

Ogg recently asked judges in two 2008 narcotics cases to rule that brothers Steven and Otis Mallet were the victims of false evidence presented by Goines and were actually innocent, and the judges agreed that the cases against the brothers were a “fraud.”

