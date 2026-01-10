Teen shot, critically injured in Cypress neighborhood park, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported near Barker Cypress Road and FM-529. A teen victim was reportedly flown to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities are asking residents at the scene to turn in any video footage of the incident.



A teen was flown to a hospital after a shooting reported at a park in Cypress, according to authorities.

Cypress shooting: Teen injured

What we know:

The shooting was reported at a park on Westgate Park Drive, near Barker Cypress Road and FM-529.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a teen had been shot and was taken to an emergency room. The teen was then flown to a hospital via LifeFlight.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators and detectives are responding to the scene. Harris County authorities are asking residents near the scene to send in any surveillance footage they have of the incident.

What we don't know:

The victim is believed to be 16 years old, but that hasn't been confirmed at this time.

Other details are not available.