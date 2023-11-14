A suspect accused of shooting two people in Cypress and then fleeing in a vehicle with a 1-year-old child has been taken into custody, authorities say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirms that the suspected shooter was taken into custody at a gas station along the Northwest Freeway near Jones Road.

SkyFOX aerials showed deputies getting a young child out of the backseat of a vehicle, as well.

Deputies were searching for the suspect in a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the 14200 block of Galvani Drive.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office investigates a shooting in Cypress.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a male and a female were injured in the shooting. The male’s injuries are said to be life-threatening. Both were transported to the hospital.

The constable’s office says the suspected shooter fled in a vehicle with the 1-year-old child before deputies arrived.

The constable’s office has not released the suspect’s name.