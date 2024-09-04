A man was killed in a rollover crash late Tuesday night on the Grand Parkway in Cypress.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. between Meuschke Road and Cumberland Ridge. Deputies say a pickup truck traveling inbound lost control, went into the median, and flipped over. The driver, an adult male, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Image 1 of 3 ▼

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities believe that alcohol may have played a role in the accident.

The man’s identity has not yet been released as officials work to notify his family. The investigation is ongoing.