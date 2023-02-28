Cypress restaurant going cashless after continuous burglaries

One restaurant in Cypress is going cashless after thieves and continuous burglaries are affecting their location.

According to a post on the Gringos Cypress Facebook page, their location has been targeted by thieves.

In one robbery, surveillance video captured thieves sawing into a safe in the early morning hours of Monday.

As a result, the restaurant said they will no longer be taking any form of cash at the location starting on Friday, March 3.

The restaurant said, "Signage and strong communication is coming down to spread the word in preparation for Friday, March 3."

If you know who the suspects may be in the robberies, contact police.