Cypress podiatrist pays six figures to settle allegations of false medical claims

A podiatrist, who practices in Cypress, has agreed to pay $865,000 to resolve allegations that she submitted false medical claims for the use of electro-acupuncture devices.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said from March 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019, Dr. Judith Rubin billed Medicare for the surgical implantation of neurostimulator electrodes.

The procedure usually requires the use of an operating room and Medicare typically pays thousands of dollars per procedure.

Lowery said that neither Rubin or her staff actually performed the surgical procedure. Instead, patients received devices used for electro-acupuncture, which only involves inserting needles into patients' ears and taping the neurostimulator behind them with an adhesive.

To date, this is the eighth case the Southern District of Texas has resolved for similar false claims.