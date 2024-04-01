Coles Crossing has a duck problem on their hands, and some residents are appalled by the solution they say the HOA came up with.

The Muscovy Duck is the type of duck in question. Residents say there has been a population issue with that specific kind of duck in the area.

Many of them were shocked when they say they saw men shooting ducks with air rifles one night.

"We just saw men running around at night with no flashlights shooting, within 30 feet of a home," said one resident who wished to remain anonymous.

They say the HOA has been trying to control the Muscovy population for a couple of months now, saying in January, workers were trying to catch the ducks with nets.

A pest control company confirmed with FOX 26 they were hired by the HOA to take care of the Muscovy duck population problem.

Some residents are fine with the choice.

"The people were licensed, they were professionals, something had to be done," said one resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

FOX 26's legal analyst says it's perfectly legal to kill Muscovy Ducks in Harris County, though there are a few Texas counties where it is illegal.

FOX 26 reached out to the Cole Crossing HOA by phone and email, but we have yet to receive a response.