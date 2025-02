The Brief A propane tank reportedly exploded in northwest Harris County, causing a fire. The tank fire is on Louetta Road and Village Links Trail. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.



Harris County deputies are reporting to a fire that was allegedly caused by a propane tank explosion.

Tank fire

What we know:

The fire was reported in Cypress on Louetta Road and Village Links Trail near Highway 290.

Precinct 4 deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.