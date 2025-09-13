Cyclists ride naked in Houston to advocate for road safety

The Brief Cyclists in Houston participated in the World Naked Bike Ride to highlight their vulnerability on the roads and advocate for improved safety measures. The event served as a protest against Mayor John Whitmire, who cyclists claim has shown hostility towards the cycling community by removing bike lanes without voter approval. State data indicates a concerning number of cyclist fatalities in Harris County, underscoring the urgent need for city leaders to address road safety for cyclists.



Cyclists in Houston took to the streets in a bold demonstration, riding naked to raise awareness about road safety and vulnerability.

In a striking display of advocacy, participants of the World Naked Bike Ride pedaled through Houston Saturday, aiming to send a message to city leaders, including Mayor John Whitmire.

The event, part of a nationwide movement, saw cyclists in various states of undress, highlighting their vulnerability on the roads.

State data from TX-DOT reveals the gravity of the situation: 17 cyclists were killed in traffic crashes across Harris County in 2024, including eight in Houston.

In 2025, 13 cyclists have already lost their lives, with four fatalities in Houston.

‘The city has been ignoring what’s safe’

What they're saying:

Ethan Hail, a cyclist, emphasized the need for change.

"We gotta bring awareness to what’s going on here. The city has been ignoring what’s safe. We gotta rectify that change."

Mike, another cyclist, shared his personal connection to the cause.

"That demonstrates our vulnerability. We’re all naked on the bike. Even with a helmet, you’re not protected by a car," he said.

Mike recounted his own experience of being hit by a car, resulting in broken bones, and the tragic loss of a friend who died after a collision.

The ride also served as a protest against Mayor Whitmire, whom cyclists accuse of hostility towards the cycling community.

Jay Chowderee, a supporter, criticized Whitmire's decision to remove bike lanes on Austin Street without voter approval.

"It was his idea to remove the bike lanes on Austin Street, and he did this without getting voter approval," Chowderee said.

Ethan Hail added, "Whitmire has to listen to people instead of ignore us."

Michael Caughey, a partner of the World Naked Bike Ride, called for collaboration.

"We’re all in this together. We’re not trying to condemn you or the ideas that you have. When you do something, give us a chance to respond. Give us a chance to work together."