Cy-Fair student dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents worry for his safety

The Brief A four-year-old boy was mistakenly dropped off by a Cy-Fair ISD bus at an apartment complex instead of his daycare, Kids R Kids. Good Samaritan Jorge Javier Rodriguez found the boy and, with the help of his nametag, helped daycare staff quickly reunite him with his parents. Cy-Fair ISD admitted to the error, expressed regret, and pledged to reinforce proper drop-off safety procedures with their transportation staff.



A Cypress family is demanding answers after they say their son was dropped off at the wrong location by a Cy-Fair Independent School District bus driver. Tiffany Wilson tells FOX 26 her four-year-old son was supposed to be taken from Woodward Elementary and dropped off at the Kids R Kids location on Barker Cypress Road, but instead he was dropped off about a half mile away at a nearby apartment complex.

"I feel like my baby was just put in danger. Anybody could have snatched him up," said Wilson.

Tiffany Wilson's routine includes dropping off and picking up her son at a daycare bus stop every day to get to and from school, but on Tuesday something went wrong.

"I just need someone held accountable. Like someone needs to be held accountable," said Wilson.

The four-year-old was left at an apartment complex by a Cy-Fair ISD bus driver instead of his usual stop at the daycare. The daycare then told the parents their son was nowhere to be found.

"They we’re just like ‘no Teigan’s not here. The bus came but Teigan’s not here," said Wilson.

The parents said about 30 to 45 minutes passed before they got a call that a man had their son at a nearby apartment complex. The apartments are a far cry from the cheery bustling daycare where their son was supposed to be.

"The fact that he was able to get off the bus all willy-nilly and just able to walk to the back of the apartment complex for that long, it’s a scary sight," said Terrell Hunter, the boy's father.

"I just thank god that I was there at that place at that moment," said Jorge Javier Rodriguez, the Good Samaritan who found the little boy wandering in the complex.

Rodriguez heard the four-year-old crying at the apartment complex and called for help.

"I kind of found out, or realized that he didn’t live in the complex and that got me into wondering what’s going on?" said Rodriguez.

Using the child’s name tag, Rodriguez found out that the kid was supposed to be Kids r Rids daycare.

"And then I kind of realized what was going on. He had been dropped off at the wrong place, you know, with a nametag, so somebody unfortunately made a mistake there," said Rodriguez.

After making a call, the daycare staff quickly picked up the child and returned him safely. The child was unharmed and reunited with his parents shortly afterward.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"The fact that he was able to be in the hands of a good person, lets me know that good people are still out here," said Hunter.

Cy-Fair ISD responded in a statement about the incident saying: "The student was dropped off at the incorrect stop next door to his proper stop on Sept. 3. We deeply regret this error and are grateful to the property manager for quickly reuniting the student with his daycare facility. We will continue to reinforce proper drop-off safety procedures with transportation staff."