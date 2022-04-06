Curvy dancers from Houston audition for Lizzo on Amazon Prime

Lizzo is on a mission to make big beautiful. Houston’s own superstar released an eight episode series on Amazon Prime, Watch Out for the Big Girrrls.

She is in search of curvy talented dancers that she feels don’t get the opportunities and recognition they deserve.

Women from all over the world are ready to leave it all on the floor for a chance to go on tour with Lizzo. Two of those contestants bringing it are Crystal Williams and Sydney Bell from the Houston area.

We don’t want to give away any jaw dropping spoilers so head on over and watch the action for yourself. Don’t be surprised if you start dancing too!