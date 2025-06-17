Cullen robbery: Suspects fire shots at undercover officers following robbery, 2 in custody

The Brief Two suspects in custody following a robbery on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in the 10900 block of Cullen. Officials said the suspects fired shots at undercover officers.



Authorities are on the scene after two suspects fired shots at undercover officers on Tuesday afternoon, Houston police said.

What we know:

Houston police said two robbery suspects are in custody after firing shots at undercover officers.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 10900 block of Cullen on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported.

Photo from the scene of the shooting (Source: Houston Police Department)

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide any suspect description in connection with the incident.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.