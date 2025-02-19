Houston: Man fatally struck by two vehicles on Cullen; drivers wanted, police say
HOUSTON - Two drivers are wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Houston on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Hit-and-run on Cullen Boulevard
What we know:
The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 9000 block of Cullen Boulevard.
Police say a male pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes on Cullen when he was struck by a red Dodge sedan, followed by a large box truck.
Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.
Police say he was not using the crosswalk.
What we don't know:
The pedestrian's identity will be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call one of the following:
- Houston PD Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: News release from the Houston Police Department.