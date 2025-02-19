Houston: Man fatally struck by two vehicles on Cullen; drivers wanted, police say

The Brief The crash happened in the 9000 block of Cullen Boulevard on Tuesday evening. A male pedestrian was reportedly struck by a red Dodge sedan and a large box truck. Tipsters can call Houston PD (713-247-4065) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Two drivers are wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Houston on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Hit-and-run on Cullen Boulevard

What we know:

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 9000 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Police say a male pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes on Cullen when he was struck by a red Dodge sedan, followed by a large box truck.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

Police say he was not using the crosswalk.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian's identity will be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call one of the following:

Houston PD Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)