The Brief Ted Cruz accused Colin Allred and Democrats of fueling inflation through excessive spending, while Allred countered with accusations of Cruz's indifference to working families' struggles. Allred criticized Cruz for his role in the January 6 insurrection, asserting that Cruz cannot support both law enforcement and insurrectionists, while Cruz deflected by referencing protests against police brutality. Cruz attacked Allred over his stance on expanding transgender rights in the military, while Allred emphasized the importance of non-discrimination, challenging Cruz's views.



With the dust settling after the lone head-to-head debate in the battle to represent Texas in the United States Senate, voters are reflecting on the candidate exchanges beyond the marquee challenges of border security and abortion access.

On the kitchen table issue of inflation, incumbent Ted Cruz came out guns blazing, blaming Colin Allred and Democrats for escalating prices that have left millions of Texas households struggling to make ends meet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas Senate Debate : Cruz vs. Allred

"Kamala Harris and Colin Allred came in on a spending binge. They spent trillions of dollars we didn't have. They borrowed trillions of dollars from China we didn't have, and they ran the printing presses, and I, and many others said, if you do this, you are going to drive up inflation, and they didn't care," said Cruz.

"This is someone who goes to the Ritz Carlton in Cancun. Do you really think he cares about inflation and working families? His entire career he spent trying to cut taxes for the rich and not looking out for working folks," responded Allred.

The Congressman counter-attacked on the issue of defending democracy, accusing Cruz of both cowardice and coddling those who waged insurrection.

"You can't be for the mob on January 6 and for the officers. You can't, and it's not funny, because you are a threat to Democracy....After he had gone around the country lying about the election, after he had been the architect to overthrow that election, when that mob came, Senator Cruz was hiding in a supply closet," said Allred.

"Congressman Allred is happy to talk about those who committed acts of violence January 6, but you don't hear him talking about the Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots that burned cities across this country. If you commit an act of violence, you should go to jail, and there should be no political favoritism in that regard," responded Cruz.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

But when it came to the controversial issue of expanding transgender rights, Cruz struck with force.

"Just two weeks ago, Congressman Allred joined a hundred radical Democrats in demanding our military allow drag shows on military bases, pay for soldiers to have sex changes using taxpayer money, and pay for children to be sterilized and have sex changes on military bases," alleged Cruz.

"What I think is that folks should not be discriminated against, and what Senator Cruz needs to explain to you, is why he thinks they should," responded Allred.

Down by three to five points in the poll with just 20 days until the election, multiple experts contend Allred needed a decisive victory to change the dynamics of the race.

According to Rice University Political Analyst Mark Jones, the Congressman more than held his own against Cruz, but still fell short of a game-changing performance.