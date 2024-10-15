Texas Senate Debate : Cruz vs. Allred

Candidates in the Texas Race for U.S. Senate clashed on a Dallas debate stage Tuesday over border security, reproductive rights and the economy.

The lone face-to face match came as new polling has incumbent Ted Cruz four points ahead of his Democratic challenger, Colin Allred.

SUGGESTED: Cruz vs. Allred race tightens as attack ads vie for uncommitted voters

The Dallas Congressman looking to persuade voters by challenging Cruz's opposition to abortion access.

"26,000 women who've been forced to give birth in Texas to their rapist's child under this law you called perfectly reasonable, This is not freedom. I trust Texas women to make their own decisions," said Allred.

Cruz punched back citing Allred's opposition to parental notification when minors seek to terminate a pregnancy.

"He voted to strike down Texas parental notification law, He voted to strike down Texas's parental consent law. He voted to legalize late-term abortions including the 8th and 9th month," claimed Cruz.

When asked repeatedly if he supports exceptions to the Texas abortion ban in cases of rape or incest, Senator Cruz punched back directly.

The two candidates clashed heavily on border security with Cruz highlighting Allred's opposition to a border and support of Biden immigration policy.

"He calls the Border wall quote, 'that racist border wall' and he pledged to tear down that racist border wall personally....when Donald Trump was president, I worked hand in hand to secure the border and we achieved incredible success we produced the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years," said Cruz.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Allred countered by accusing Cruz of sabotaging a measure earlier this year to bolster border security.

"When the toughest Border Patrol bill in a generation came up in the United States Senate, $20 billion for border security, he said we don't need a border bill, that's what he said, and this a pattern for him. He's never there for us when we need him. When the lights went out in the energy capitol of the world, he went to Cancun," said Allred.

For the Congressman from Dallas, Cruz's infamous evacuation to the Mexican resort during the Winter storm was a recurring theme.

Cruz, in turn, highlighted Allred's progressive voting record, which frequently fails to match his more moderate rhetoric on the campaign trail.

The issue of transgender rights also drew a significant exchange.

"Congressman Allred joined a hundred radical Democrats in demanding that our military allow drag shows on military bases, pay for soldiers to have sex changes using taxpayer money and pay for children to be sterilized and have sex changes on military bases," alleged Cruz.

"What I think is folks shouldn't be discriminated against and what Senator Cruz should try to explain to you is why he thinks they should," responded Allred.