Crosby USPS office burglarized, up to $100,000 reward being offered

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who burglarized the Crosby Main Post Office earlier this month.

According to officials, the burglary occurred on January 16 at around 1 a.m. at the post office located at 133 Hare Road.

Officials said the suspects fled the scene in a white, two-door Chevrolet Silverado, which was reported stolen from Galena Park Independent School District.

The vehicle was later recovered in a ditch near building 12 in the 1700 block of Bob Smith Road in Baytown.

Authorities are asking that you not take any action to apprehend the individuals yourself.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 713-238-4429 or 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"), Reference Case No. 4228968-BURG, All information will be kept strictly confidential.