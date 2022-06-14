Crosby Antique Mall boasts thousands of affordable antique, vintage collectibles

It’s an amazing way to spend your day indoors, making your way through hundreds & thousands of affordable antique, vintage, and collectible gems at the Crosby Antique Mall.

Located at 5613 South Main St., even the building is historic, originally the Crosby State Bank built in 1913.

There are 6000 square feet of one-of-a-kind items from many different vendors. Everything from furniture, glassware, grandfather clocks, figurines, jukeboxes, coffee bars, you name it.

Daniel and Jean Jones aim to sell solid wood furniture that has plenty of life left. They do the restoration themselves on items they say "just need a little love and care."

A layaway plan is available to make sure you get exactly what you want.

