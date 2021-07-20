Criminal District Court Judge frees repeat violent offender from jail even after he’s charged with murder

38-year-old Brandon Andrus’s criminal history is so lengthy he has more mug shots than some people have selfies.

But that didn’t stop 185th Criminal District Court Judge Jason Luong from allowing Andrus to be a free man by giving him three felony bonds, one for assaulting a family member last year.

On June 14, police say Andrus and another man murdered 35-year-old Rodrick Miller.

"He ran after him, shot at him multiple times, and still kept shooting at him," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "This was brutal and pretty cold blooded."

But not cold blooded enough for Judge Jason Luong to keep Andrus behind bars, even after being charged with murder.

"Wait a second, he’s bonded out? I said you’ve got to be kidding me, the guy is already out on three bonds," Kahan said.

Just two days after he was arrested, Andrus walked out of jail because Luong set his bond at $200,000.

Andrus is now accused of killing the 127th Harris County resident to fall victim to the courthouses revolving door.

"There are at least 15 defendants on that 127 list, who were originally on multiple felony bonds, charged with murder that are back out on bond and you, Randy, did several stories on them," said Kahan.

"His life mattered, this could have been avoided," said a relative of 17-year-old Raul Zarco.

Last February, we told you how Zarco would be alive if 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray would have done what the DA’s office asked her to do. Revoke 21-year-old Raul Alexander Leon’s bond.

Now Leon is charged in Zarco’s murder.

Like Judge Luong, Gray decided to free Leon yet again, even after he was accused of murder.