The Crawfish Shack in Crosby will open on Friday from 3-9 p.m.

Crawfish lovers can get their fix of hot boiled crawfish for $7.95/lb.

The hours in January will be the following:

Wednesday-Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 12-9 p.m., and Sunday 12-8 p.m. Dine-In is scheduled to open Wednesday, February 5.

The restaurant says they will not be selling sacks of live crawfish at this time.