New update at 9:11am

After investigating, Missouri City Police say the train hit a load, not a trailer.

The driver of the trailer is in good condition. Authorities say the driver of the train did suffer minor injuries and was taken to the hospital but expected to recover.

No other major injuries were reported.

The Missouri City Police are announcing the closure of Cravens road and Highway 90 due to a train and trailer crash in the area.

Authorities say drivers also need to avoid intersections of South Gessner.

No updates have been provided by the police about what happened, but as the investigation progresses, more information will be provided.