Crash with downed power lines causes all lane closure on SW Freeway
HOUSTON - Authorities say a vehicle crash Friday afternoon with downed power lines had all lanes across SW Freeway going northbound closed off for several hours.
It's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded. However, according to Houston police, all northbound and southbound lanes on I-69 Southwest Freeway and Bissonet were blocked as a result.
The lanes were reopened a little before 2:30 p.m.
