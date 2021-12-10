Crash with downed power lines causes all lane closure on SW Freeway

article

Authorities say a vehicle crash Friday afternoon with downed power lines had all lanes across SW Freeway going northbound closed off for several hours.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded. However, according to Houston police, all northbound and southbound lanes on I-69 Southwest Freeway and Bissonet were blocked as a result.

The lanes were reopened a little before 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP