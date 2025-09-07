The Brief A pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main on Atascocita Road. The roadway was shut down in both directions as crews made repairs. The driver left the burning pickup truck behind after the crash.



Atascocita Road has been shut down for hours on Sunday after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main, authorities say.

Crash shuts down Atascocita Road

What we know:

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atascocita Road, near A Street.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main and caught fire.

The driver left the scene, authorities say.

The roadway was shut down in both directions and remained closed at 4 p.m. as crews worked on repairs.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if authorities have identified the driver.