Crash closes Atascocita Road for hours; gas main, utility pole damaged

By
Published  September 7, 2025 4:01pm CDT
Atascocita
The Brief

    • A pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main on Atascocita Road.
    • The roadway was shut down in both directions as crews made repairs.
    • The driver left the burning pickup truck behind after the crash.

ATASCOCITA, Texas - Atascocita Road has been shut down for hours on Sunday after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main, authorities say.

Crash shuts down Atascocita Road

What we know:

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atascocita Road, near A Street.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main and caught fire.

The driver left the scene, authorities say.

The roadway was shut down in both directions and remained closed at 4 p.m. as crews worked on repairs.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if authorities have identified the driver.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

