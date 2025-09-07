Crash closes Atascocita Road for hours; gas main, utility pole damaged
ATASCOCITA, Texas - Atascocita Road has been shut down for hours on Sunday after a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main, authorities say.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atascocita Road, near A Street.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and a gas main and caught fire.
The driver left the scene, authorities say.
The roadway was shut down in both directions and remained closed at 4 p.m. as crews worked on repairs.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if authorities have identified the driver.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.