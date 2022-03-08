Katy ISD bus, METRO bus crash injures 2 adults, 2 students

article

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Katy ISD school bus and a METRO bus on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kinglsand Blvd. and Pickford Drive.

Officials say an adult on the school bus was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

Two students were transported to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution with injuries determined not to be life-threatening, Katy ISD said.

METRO says the operator of the METRO Park & Ride bus was also transported to the hospital by ambulance. That person's condition is also not known.

There were no passengers on the METRO bus. Officials said a total of five students were on the school bus.

The other students from the school bus were released to their parents or taken to their campuses on another bus.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Katy ISD released this statement about the crash:

This morning at approximately 7 a.m., there was a traffic accident involving a Katy ISD school bus and a METRO bus at Kingsland Boulevard and Pickford Drive.

Harris County Precinct 5, Katy ISD Police and EMS responded to the incident. A Katy ISD bus attendant sustained an injury and was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. Additionally, two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The remaining students on board the bus were released to their parents or transported by another bus to their campuses.