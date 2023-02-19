COVID-19 may seem to be a distant memory now, but the loved ones lost will remain in our hearts. And a new art exhibit in downtown Houston will look to remember those friends, family, and neighbors we lost due to the deadly virus.

Starting Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26, an art exhibit entitled The Greater Houston Rose River Memorial, will be on display at Tranquility Park on Rusk St.

The memorial, according to a press release, is a grassroots art installation set up with nearly 12,000 handmade red felt roses, each representing a resident from the Houston-area who died from COVID-19.

Los Angeles-based artist, Marcos Lutyens, created the concept, which features the roses hanging from a 5-foot tall structure and flowing down the sides of the park's grassy hills near the Walker and Bagby intersection streets. Thus giving a visual representation of the toll COVID-19 has taken.

During the opening ceremony, Friday around 1 p.m. several city and community leaders will be delivering remarks including Houston City Council Member Letitia Plummer, Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and area residents who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

The exhibit was a collaborative effort between several local organizations such as COVID-19 Wall of Memories, the Widow Diaries, the MultiCultural Center, Iman Academy, VAST Academy, and Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian and Monica Garcia as well as Councilmember Plummer.